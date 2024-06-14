Blazing Inferno: Chandni Chowk Fire Devours 50 Shops

Firefighters worked relentlessly through the stifling heat overnight to control a massive blaze that gutted over 50 shops in the densely packed area of Chandni Chowk in North Delhi.

Officials reported simmering flames under the collapsed portions of buildings, with a cooling operation currently in progress.

The fire erupted in Old Katra Marwadi Market around 5 pm on Thursday, and thankfully, no casualties have been reported. The Delhi Fire Services chief, Atul Garg, confirmed that the fire was brought under control by 4:30 am on Friday.

Eight fire tenders have been deployed for cooling operations. Over 50 fire tenders and 200 personnel worked tirelessly throughout the night to control the blaze, he added.

More than 50 shops, selling sarees, dupattas, and other combustible items, were destroyed in the fire. Two buildings housing multiple shops collapsed due to the blaze, according to Garg. Flames are still simmering in the debris.

An FIR is being filed, with forensic and electricity departments set to inspect the site post-cooling operation. Preliminary reports suggest the fire started due to a short circuit in an air conditioner.

Nai Sadak Traders Welfare Association president, Deepal Mahendru, noted the number of affected shops might climb to 100, estimating the losses in crores.

