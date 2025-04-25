Left Menu

Delhi Government Revamps Delhi Fire Services with Rs 500 Crore Budget Boost

The Delhi government has allocated Rs 500 crore to enhance Delhi Fire Services, focusing on upgrading equipment and infrastructure. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasizes modernizing resources, introducing new fire stations, and preparing firefighters for emergency situations. Home Minister Ashish Sood supports comprehensive safety measures, aiming for a reliable fire service for Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 14:37 IST
The Delhi government is making strides toward modernizing its fire services with a significant budget allocation of Rs 500 crore. Announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the initiative aims to equip the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) with world-class tools and ensure optimal preparedness for emergencies.

Part of the budget, Rs 125 crore, will be used to acquire new equipment, including four aerial water towers, 17 water bowsers, and 24 quick response vehicles. Additionally, new fire stations are planned for underserved areas, and existing facilities will undergo comprehensive upgrades to enhance their operational capabilities.

Home Minister Ashish Sood stressed the importance of quick response times by deploying 100 new fire tenders in strategic areas. Both Gupta and Sood highlighted their commitment to a seamless and robust fire service that proactively addresses safety challenges and protects the citizens of Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

