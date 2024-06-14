Decentralized Water And Energy Production: A New Era For Real Estate

Housing and Urban Affairs Additional Secretary D Thara underscored the imperative for decentralizing water and energy production during her address at the NAREDCO Mahi convention. Speaking to real estate developers, Thara advocated for self-sustainable housing models, emphasizing the necessity of integrating rainwater harvesting and solar-powered pathways into new projects.

Thara articulated a vision where buildings generate their own water and energy, moving away from centralized systems to more sustainable, citizen-based solutions. "Rainwater harvesting must become a permanent feature of our infrastructure, not just an addendum," she asserted.

Naredco officials, including President G Haribabu and Chairman Niranjan Hiranandani, echoed the need for transformation in the real estate sector, highlighting potential growth through increased women's participation and large-scale housing initiatives endorsed by the new government.

