Landslides Trap Over 1,200 Tourists in Sikkim Amid Heavy Rain, Relief Efforts Underway
Over 1,200 tourists, including 15 foreigners, are stranded in Sikkim's Mangan district due to massive landslides triggered by relentless rain. The disaster has caused fatalities, property damage, and disruptions to essential services. Authorities are focusing on relief efforts and safe evacuation of the trapped individuals.
In a dramatic turn of events, over 1,200 tourists, including 15 foreigners, find themselves stranded in northern Sikkim's Mangan district as relentless rain triggered massive landslides, an official reported on Friday.
Tragically, the disaster has already claimed six lives and has severely affected the Himalayan state's infrastructure, including roads, power supplies, and communication networks. Authorities are urging the trapped tourists to stay put, assuring them of adequate food supplies and ongoing coordination for their evacuation.
A high-level meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, discussed immediate relief measures and long-term restoration strategies. The state officials are closely monitoring the situation, striving to restore normalcy and ensure the well-being of both residents and tourists.
