Unrelenting Heat Wave Scorches Haryana and Punjab

Heat wave conditions remain relentless across Haryana and Punjab, as temperatures soared to 47.6 degrees Celsius in Abohar, confirmed the Met Centre on Friday.

Chandigarh, the shared capital of both states, continued to swelter at 44 degrees Celsius, according to the weather report. Gurdaspur in Punjab also felt the heat intensely at 45.5 degrees Celsius, closely followed by Patiala at 45.2 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar and Ludhiana reeled under severe temperatures of 44.8 degrees Celsius and 44.2 degrees Celsius, respectively. In Haryana, Faridabad and Nuh both recorded scorching maximums of 45.8 degrees Celsius. Rohtak and Sirsa registered identical maximum temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius, while Hisar hit 44.6 degrees Celsius and Mahendragarh reached 44 degrees Celsius. The heat also persisted in Gurugram, Ambala, and Karnal, clocking temperatures of 44 degrees Celsius, 44.5 degrees Celsius, and 44.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

