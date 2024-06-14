Left Menu

Unrelenting Heat Wave Scorches Haryana and Punjab

The heat wave continues to sear Haryana and Punjab, with temperatures soaring as high as 47.6 degrees Celsius in Abohar. Other areas like Chandigarh, Faridabad, and Rohtak also report extreme temperatures exceeding 44 degrees Celsius, posing significant health and environmental risks.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-06-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 20:47 IST
Unrelenting Heat Wave Scorches Haryana and Punjab
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Heat wave conditions remain relentless across Haryana and Punjab, as temperatures soared to 47.6 degrees Celsius in Abohar, confirmed the Met Centre on Friday.

Chandigarh, the shared capital of both states, continued to swelter at 44 degrees Celsius, according to the weather report. Gurdaspur in Punjab also felt the heat intensely at 45.5 degrees Celsius, closely followed by Patiala at 45.2 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar and Ludhiana reeled under severe temperatures of 44.8 degrees Celsius and 44.2 degrees Celsius, respectively. In Haryana, Faridabad and Nuh both recorded scorching maximums of 45.8 degrees Celsius. Rohtak and Sirsa registered identical maximum temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius, while Hisar hit 44.6 degrees Celsius and Mahendragarh reached 44 degrees Celsius. The heat also persisted in Gurugram, Ambala, and Karnal, clocking temperatures of 44 degrees Celsius, 44.5 degrees Celsius, and 44.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024