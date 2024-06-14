Left Menu

Stalemate at Bonn: Nations Diverge on Climate Finance Ahead of COP29

Countries struggled to find common ground on climate finance during mid-year UN climate talks in Bonn. Developed and developing nations remained divided over financial contributions, resulting in little progress. The upcoming UN climate conference in Baku will be crucial for reaching an agreement on the New Collective Quantified Goal, essential for global climate action.

Countries struggled to find common ground on climate finance during the mid-year UN climate talks in Bonn, Germany. Despite the urgency brought on by floods, extreme rains, and heatwaves, the discussions saw little progress on key issues.

Negotiators will now face an uphill battle to achieve success at the UN climate conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan, where a crucial deadline looms for agreeing on the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG). Developed nations argue that high-emission countries like China should contribute more, while developing nations invoke Article 9 of the Paris Agreement, which mandates finance to flow from developed to developing countries.

Climate policy experts warn that without escalating political dialogue, the path to an agreement will remain steep. Disparities in proposed finance amounts and definitions of climate finance further complicate negotiations, highlighting the need for a significant breakthrough in Baku.

