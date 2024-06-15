Blaze Guts Five Shops in Vasant Vihar Market

In the early hours of Saturday, a fire erupted in Vasant Vihar's C Block Market in southwest Delhi, devastating five shops, officials reported. Remarkably, no injuries were sustained during the incident.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received an emergency call at 5 am and responded swiftly with 10 fire tenders. The blaze was efficiently brought under control within an hour.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire originated from a short circuit on the ground floor before spreading to the mezzanine and first floors.

