Blaze Guts Five Shops in Vasant Vihar Market
A fire gutted five shops in Vasant Vihar's C Block Market, southwest Delhi. No injuries were reported. The blaze, which likely started from a short circuit, was controlled within an hour by 10 fire tenders called to the scene around 5 am.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2024 09:14 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 09:14 IST
- Country:
- India
In the early hours of Saturday, a fire erupted in Vasant Vihar's C Block Market in southwest Delhi, devastating five shops, officials reported. Remarkably, no injuries were sustained during the incident.
The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received an emergency call at 5 am and responded swiftly with 10 fire tenders. The blaze was efficiently brought under control within an hour.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire originated from a short circuit on the ground floor before spreading to the mezzanine and first floors.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement