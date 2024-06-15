Left Menu

Industrial Blaze Engulfs Two Factories, No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out in two factories in an industrial area on Saturday, spreading from a chemical factory to a dry fruits factory. No casualties have been reported, and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined, according to police.

Updated: 15-06-2024 14:48 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
In a dramatic turn of events on Saturday, a fire ignited in two factories located in an industrial area, causing significant damage but fortunately no reported casualties, police confirmed.

According to Station House Officer Prashant Tyagi, the blaze began in a chemical factory within the Tronica City police station's jurisdiction between 9:30 and 10:00 AM. The fire then rapidly spread to a neighboring dry fruits factory.

Investigations are currently underway to determine the cause of the fire, which remains unknown at this time.

