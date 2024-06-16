Real Estate Revival in Amaravati: A New Dawn Under Naidu's Leadership
Amaravati's real estate market is set for a resurgence with land prices soaring, driven by a regime change to N Chandrababu Naidu's NDA. Key developments include the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority's eight tenders and infrastructure upgrades. Locals are hopeful for improved investment and development prospects.
After a five-year lull, real estate prices in Andhra Pradesh's Amaravati region are poised to soar. The shift in regime from YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP to N Chandrababu Naidu-helmed NDA has injected new life into the formerly abandoned city project.
The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority has already announced eight tenders, initiating jungle clearance efforts along multiple roads in Amaravati. Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad, alongside key officials like CRDA Commissioner Vivek Yadav, has visited the area to assess the situation.
YV Ramana Rao, president of the Andhra Pradesh chapter of CREDAI, noted that land prices in Amaravati began rising two months before the 2024 simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, in anticipation of Naidu's victory.
