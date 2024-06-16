India's Heat Crisis: Unprepared Cities and Rising Temperatures

India is facing unprecedented heatwaves this summer, significantly impacting its cities and citizens. Leading environmentalist Sunita Narain highlighted the urgent need for a heat index and a comprehensive redesign of urban areas to withstand rising temperatures.

Narain, Director General of the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), explained during an interaction with PTI editors that the current heat is largely driven by both the natural El Nino phenomenon and climate change. 'Nobody is prepared. 2023 was globally the hottest year on record,' Narain said. She emphasized that the combination of high temperatures and waning El Nino effects necessitates immediate action, particularly to protect vulnerable communities.

The Indian Meteorological Department has started issuing an experimental heat index, and is set to introduce a more comprehensive system soon. Narain stressed the importance of this index in helping the public understand and respond to heat dangers, much like the air quality index functions for pollution levels.

Modern infrastructure also faces significant challenges. Heatwaves have turned glass-facade buildings into 'furnaces,' demanding new architectural approaches. 'We need to rebuild our cities,' Narain stated. This issue is compounded by rapid urbanization, which worsens the warming effect, particularly for outdoor workers and low-income households with poor access to resources.

