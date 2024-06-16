Sri Lanka-India Land Connectivity Plan Nearing Completion, Renewable Energy Talks on Horizon
Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe announced the feasibility study for the proposed land connectivity with India is almost complete. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Lanka to discuss this and a potential power grid connection. Talks will also cover renewable energy sales and illegal fishing issues.
Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe announced on Sunday that the feasibility study for establishing land connectivity with India is nearing completion.
While touring Mannar to inspect regional development, Wickremesinghe mentioned that the preliminary phase of the feasibility study is done and the final stage will soon conclude.
The proposal and the potential of connecting a power grid between the two countries are expected topics during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to Sri Lanka this week.
A commercial venture for selling excess renewable energy to India will also be on the agenda during Jaishankar's visit, scheduled for June 20 according to the Lankan foreign ministry, although India's Ministry of External Affairs has yet to confirm.
If confirmed, this would mark Jaishankar's first official foreign visit since his appointment.
Discussions during his visit will also encompass Indian projects in Sri Lanka, including the Adani group's wind power project in Mannar and an industrial zone in Trincomalee. Lankan Fisheries Minister Douglas Devananda stated that the issue of illegal fishing by Indian fishing boats, a frequent problem in the Palk Strait, will also be raised.
