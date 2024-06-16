Left Menu

India Emerges as a Global Leader in Ocean Exploration with Deep-Sea Mission

Union Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh announced India's achievement in becoming the sixth country to have its own deep-sea mission, highlighting the mission's comprehensive goals ranging from mineral exploration to marine conservation. He praised the efforts of the National Institute of Ocean Technology and urged timely completion of vessel trials.

Jitendra Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Union Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh declared on Sunday that India is poised to join the ranks of global leaders with its deep-sea mission. Addressing a meeting to outline the ministry's 100-day action plan, Singh highlighted the nation's significant strides in ocean exploration, making it one of the few countries to achieve this milestone.

Singh emphasized the broad scope of the mission, which extends beyond mineral exploration to include the development of ocean sciences and the conservation of marine biodiversity. He underscored the importance of achieving a resilient blue economy to support the livelihoods of people dependent on ocean resources.

The minister commended the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) for its innovation with Matsyayaan 6000, a submersible capable of diving 6,000 meters deep. Singh instructed officials to complete the initial stage of the vessel's harbour trials by September and to ensure subsequent phases are finished by 2026. He also lauded the ministry's collaboration with ISRO in developing a 'titanium hull' for the vessel and advancing self-floatation technology for emergencies. Singh concluded by noting the deep-sea mission's potential impact on India's economic growth.

