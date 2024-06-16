Left Menu

Sikkim's Stranded: Over 1,200 Tourists Await Rescue Amid Landslides

Over 1,200 tourists, including 15 foreigners, are stranded in Sikkim's Mangan district due to landslides caused by heavy rains. Evacuation efforts are anticipated to begin on Monday, weather permitting. Local authorities are ensuring the safety and accommodation of the stranded individuals. The Border Roads Organisation is working to restore connectivity.

More than 1,200 tourists, including 15 foreigners, have been left stranded in Lachung town, Sikkim, following landslides triggered by heavy rainfall. The adverse weather conditions have hampered evacuation efforts, but authorities are prepared to commence evacuation on Monday if conditions allow, according to an official statement.

Kiran Thatal, Chungthang's Sub-Divisional Magistrate, stated that the district administration is providing accommodation and food for the stranded tourists in various hotels at Lachung town. The tourists have been instructed to report any inconvenience to the local police station.

The Roads & Bridges Department Minister, N B Dahal, visited to address the grievances of the stranded tourists and assured a prompt and safe evacuation. Efforts by the Border Roads Organisation are ongoing to clear roads and restore connectivity, with heavy rains causing significant disruption to power, food supplies, and mobile networks across the region.

