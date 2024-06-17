Water Shortage Hits Lutyens' Delhi: 40% Supply Deficit Affects Key Areas

Water supply in parts of Lutyens' Delhi is set to be disrupted due to a significant shortfall in supply from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), according to New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) officials. A 40% reduction in water supply has been reported.

The DJB has informed that the Wazirabad water plant is not operating at full capacity owing to a lack of raw water. Consequently, areas serviced by the Tilak Marg and Bengali Market underground water reservoirs will receive water only once a day, preferably in the morning.

This will affect various regions including Bengali Market, Ashoka Road, HC Mathur Lane, Copernicus Marg, and their surrounding areas. The NDMC has requested residents to conserve water and use it judiciously.

