Global Nuclear Arsenal Modernization: SIPRI's Stark Findings for 2023

In a revelation that underscores mounting global tensions, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) announced on Monday that nine nuclear-armed nations continued the modernization of their nuclear arsenals throughout 2023. The report names prominent nations such as the US, Russia, France, China, India, and Pakistan among the list.

Significantly, China's nuclear arsenal grew from 410 warheads in January 2023 to 500 by January 2024. This increase marks a trend expected to continue, highlighting the rapid expansion of China's capabilities. The report indicates that some 2,100 warheads are on high operational alert, primarily from Russia or the US, but for the first time, China is now believed to have warheads in this state.

SIPRI's analysis highlights concerns over transparency and stability, especially noting that Russia and the US possess nearly 90% of the world's nuclear weapons. The think-tank also points to a decline in transparency regarding nuclear forces in these nations following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

