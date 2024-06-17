Delhi Faces Major Water Crisis as Levels Drop in Wazirabad Barrage

Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Monday visited the Wazirabad Barrage, revealing a significant decrease in water levels—down by 6.20 feet—due to reduced inflow from Haryana. The Yamuna River, which supplies water to various treatment plants in Delhi, is witnessing alarming levels, causing widespread concern.

Atishi appealed to Haryana to release more water into the Yamuna, stressing that Delhi's treatment plants are suffering due to the shortage. She noted that the low water levels have even revealed islands in the middle of the Wazirabad Barrage. This dire situation is critically affecting water production across the capital.

Data released by the Delhi government shows a comparative drop in water levels from last year, exacerbating the crisis. The water production in Delhi has fallen significantly, posing severe challenges in supplying purified water to residences. Atishi emphasized the urgency for Haryana to install flow meters to ensure accurate measurements and fair distribution of water.

