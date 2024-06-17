Left Menu

Delhi Faces Major Water Crisis as Levels Drop in Wazirabad Barrage

Delhi Water Minister Atishi highlighted the severe water shortage in Delhi due to reduced water inflow from Haryana. The water level at Wazirabad Barrage has dropped significantly, affecting water treatment plants. The Delhi government is urging Haryana to release more water to alleviate the crisis.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 22:13 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 22:13 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Monday visited the Wazirabad Barrage, revealing a significant decrease in water levels—down by 6.20 feet—due to reduced inflow from Haryana. The Yamuna River, which supplies water to various treatment plants in Delhi, is witnessing alarming levels, causing widespread concern.

Atishi appealed to Haryana to release more water into the Yamuna, stressing that Delhi's treatment plants are suffering due to the shortage. She noted that the low water levels have even revealed islands in the middle of the Wazirabad Barrage. This dire situation is critically affecting water production across the capital.

Data released by the Delhi government shows a comparative drop in water levels from last year, exacerbating the crisis. The water production in Delhi has fallen significantly, posing severe challenges in supplying purified water to residences. Atishi emphasized the urgency for Haryana to install flow meters to ensure accurate measurements and fair distribution of water.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

