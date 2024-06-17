Two Missing Tourists Spark Fear at Cherai Beach

In a worrisome development at Cherai Beach, two tourists, Vahid and Sehban, went missing on Monday. Authorities suspect the pair, hailing from North India, may have drowned. The incident, which occurred around 3 pm, triggered an immediate rescue operation.

According to a district release, a group of 11 people had ventured into the waters, with lifeguards successfully rescuing four individuals. Unfortunately, Vahid and Sehban remain unaccounted for.

The coastal police confirmed the search was called off as darkness fell, but efforts to locate the missing tourists will continue once daylight resumes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)