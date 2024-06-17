Two Missing Tourists Spark Fear at Cherai Beach
Two people, Vahid and Sehban, have gone missing while visiting Cherai Beach on Monday. District authorities have raised concerns that they may have drowned. Despite a group of 11 tourists, four were rescued, and the search for the two missing people was paused due to darkness.
In a worrisome development at Cherai Beach, two tourists, Vahid and Sehban, went missing on Monday. Authorities suspect the pair, hailing from North India, may have drowned. The incident, which occurred around 3 pm, triggered an immediate rescue operation.
According to a district release, a group of 11 people had ventured into the waters, with lifeguards successfully rescuing four individuals. Unfortunately, Vahid and Sehban remain unaccounted for.
The coastal police confirmed the search was called off as darkness fell, but efforts to locate the missing tourists will continue once daylight resumes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
