Two Missing Tourists Spark Fear at Cherai Beach

Two people, Vahid and Sehban, have gone missing while visiting Cherai Beach on Monday. District authorities have raised concerns that they may have drowned. Despite a group of 11 tourists, four were rescued, and the search for the two missing people was paused due to darkness.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 17-06-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 22:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a worrisome development at Cherai Beach, two tourists, Vahid and Sehban, went missing on Monday. Authorities suspect the pair, hailing from North India, may have drowned. The incident, which occurred around 3 pm, triggered an immediate rescue operation.

According to a district release, a group of 11 people had ventured into the waters, with lifeguards successfully rescuing four individuals. Unfortunately, Vahid and Sehban remain unaccounted for.

The coastal police confirmed the search was called off as darkness fell, but efforts to locate the missing tourists will continue once daylight resumes.

