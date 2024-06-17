Left Menu

India Sizzles: Intense Heat Wave Sweeps Across Multiple States

From Ladakh to Jharkhand and large parts of northwest India, intense heat waves gripped the nation. Maximum temperatures soared with Prayagraj touching 47.6°C and Nubra in the high Himalayas recording 26.2°C. The weather office noted temperatures markedly above normal across numerous regions, with minimal relief expected soon.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 23:55 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 23:55 IST
India Sizzles: Intense Heat Wave Sweeps Across Multiple States
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

From Ladakh to Jharkhand and vast areas of northwest India, a punishing heat wave continues to grip the nation, pushing temperatures to dangerous levels. Prayagraj reached a scorching 47.6 degrees Celsius, while Nubra in the high Himalayas recorded 26.2 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological department reported that maximum temperatures were significantly higher than normal—by 5.1 degrees Celsius or more—in most parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Bihar.

In Delhi, temperatures soared beyond 45 degrees Celsius, exceeding seasonal averages by seven notches, largely due to a lack of thunderstorms and rainfall typically caused by western disturbances.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
2
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024