India Sizzles: Intense Heat Wave Sweeps Across Multiple States
From Ladakh to Jharkhand and large parts of northwest India, intense heat waves gripped the nation. Maximum temperatures soared with Prayagraj touching 47.6°C and Nubra in the high Himalayas recording 26.2°C. The weather office noted temperatures markedly above normal across numerous regions, with minimal relief expected soon.
The meteorological department reported that maximum temperatures were significantly higher than normal—by 5.1 degrees Celsius or more—in most parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Bihar.
In Delhi, temperatures soared beyond 45 degrees Celsius, exceeding seasonal averages by seven notches, largely due to a lack of thunderstorms and rainfall typically caused by western disturbances.
