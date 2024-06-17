India Sizzles: Intense Heat Wave Sweeps Across Multiple States

From Ladakh to Jharkhand and vast areas of northwest India, a punishing heat wave continues to grip the nation, pushing temperatures to dangerous levels. Prayagraj reached a scorching 47.6 degrees Celsius, while Nubra in the high Himalayas recorded 26.2 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological department reported that maximum temperatures were significantly higher than normal—by 5.1 degrees Celsius or more—in most parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Bihar.

In Delhi, temperatures soared beyond 45 degrees Celsius, exceeding seasonal averages by seven notches, largely due to a lack of thunderstorms and rainfall typically caused by western disturbances.

