Blaze Engulfs East Delhi Garment Factory, No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out at a garment factory in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area on Tuesday morning. No casualties were reported. The fire department was alerted, and six fire tenders were dispatched to extinguish the blaze. The narrow lanes and hanging wires posed a challenge in reaching the site.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 16:27 IST
A fire erupted in a garment factory in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area on Tuesday morning, according to officials. Thankfully, no casualties were reported.

The fire service was notified at 9.55 am, deploying six fire tenders to control the blaze in the four-storey building. The fire was controlled within two hours.

Narrow lanes and hanging wires initially hindered the fire tenders' access. A video circulated on social media showed workers removing wires to facilitate access.

Local resident Manoj Jain, who alerted authorities, emphasized the need for smaller fire tenders due to the area's narrow lanes.

Assistant Divisional Officer (DFS) Yashwant Singh Meena indicated that the fire began on the building's first floor and spread quickly upwards. The cause was suspected to be a short circuit, though an official cause will be determined after a police investigation.

