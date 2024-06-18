Left Menu

ISRO's Cryogenic Stage Re-Entry: A Step Towards Safe Space Operations

ISRO announced the successful re-entry of the cryogenic upper stage of the LVM3 M3/OneWeb India-2 mission into Earth's atmosphere. The rocket body, launched on March 26, 2023, was left at a 450 km orbit. The re-entry aligns with international space debris mitigation guidelines and India's DFSM initiative.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-06-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 18:39 IST
ISRO's Cryogenic Stage Re-Entry: A Step Towards Safe Space Operations
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant achievement, ISRO confirmed the re-entry of the cryogenic upper stage of the LVM3 M3/OneWeb India-2 mission into Earth's atmosphere.

The nearly 3-ton rocket body was placed in orbit at 450 km altitude after launching 36 OneWeb satellites on March 26, 2023, said the space agency.

This milestone marks the sixth consecutive successful flight of the LVM3 vehicle, demonstrating ISRO's expertise in space operations.

ISRO ensured the upper stage was passivated by depleting excess fuel to minimize potential accidental break-ups.

The estimated re-entry occurred within a specified window, most likely impacting the Indian Ocean, ISRO reported.

ISRO highlighted that only high-melting-point elements like gas bottles, nozzles, and tanks were expected to survive aerothermal heating during the re-entry.

The agency monitored the object via its Multi-object Tracking Radar (MOTR) in Sriharikota and utilized tracking data for re-entry predictions.

The operation was overseen by ISRO's IS4OM facility and ISTRAC.

The rocket body naturally decayed within two years, complying with UN space debris mitigation and India's DFSM guidelines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024