Hyderabad to Rival NYC Under Ambitious Development Plans

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy revealed on Tuesday that his administration is striving to transform Hyderabad into one of the top-tier cities globally.

Major initiatives like the Musi Riverfront Development, Regional Ring Road, and Metro Rail expansion are on the agenda, he stated.

According to an official release, the CM highlighted how the growing number of Telangana residents in the USA underlines the need to elevate Hyderabad to the standards of New York City.

The announcement came during a meeting with a delegation led by Matthew Bouw, CEO of Cushman and Wakefield Asia Pacific. IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu also attended.

The Cushman and Wakefield delegation shared their study, indicating Hyderabad's significant six-month growth in leasing, office, and residential spaces.

The CM was informed that a report on India's metropolitan development will be published by July-end this year, revealing continuous bi-annual updates on city growth.

Additionally, a top executive from US-based aerospace and defense giant Lockheed Martin also met with the chief minister.

