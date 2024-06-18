Left Menu

Bridge Over Bakra River in Bihar Collapses Before Inauguration

A newly constructed bridge over the Bakra river in Bihar’s Araria district collapsed before opening to the public. No fatalities were reported. The Rural Works Department has taken disciplinary action and formed a committee to investigate the cause and recommend remedial measures.

PTI | Araria | Updated: 18-06-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 21:51 IST
In a concerning turn of events, a newly constructed bridge over the Bakra river in Bihar's Araria district collapsed on Tuesday, the police confirmed. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported.

Constructed by the Rural Works Department (RWD) at a cost of Rs 10 crore, the bridge had not yet opened to the public as the approach roads were still under construction. Dipak Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary of the RWD, described the collapse as a serious issue and revealed that disciplinary actions have been initiated against three senior officials who were involved in the project's inception.

A high-level committee, led by the chief engineer of Purnea, has been formed to investigate the reasons behind the collapse and suggest necessary remedial measures. The panel has been instructed to submit its findings within seven days. This incident comes shortly after another bridge collapse in Bihar's Supaul district, which resulted in one fatality and injuries to many others.

