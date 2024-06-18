Tragic Lightning Strike Claims Four Lives in Madhya Pradesh

In a heartbreaking incident on Tuesday evening, four individuals lost their lives and one was injured following a lightning strike in Karhiya village, located in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh. The tragic event occurred as the victims were measuring their field along with revenue officials.

As a sudden windstorm coupled with rains erupted, the group sought refuge under a tree and a nearby hut. However, lightning struck, instantly killing four people and injuring one, as reported by additional superintendent of police (ASP) Niranjan Sharma.

The victims were identified as Pappu Parmar (50), Kukku Tiwari (65), Hari Singh Kushwaha (40) and Udayhan Singh Kushwaha (22). The injured individual has been admitted to a hospital for treatment. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed deep sorrow over the incident and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the deceased, while also ensuring the best possible care for the injured person.

