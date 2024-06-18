Left Menu

Tragic Lightning Strike Claims Four Lives in Madhya Pradesh

Four individuals were killed and one injured after a lightning strike in Karhiya village, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. The victims were measuring their field when a sudden windstorm and rain forced them to seek shelter under a tree and a hut, where lightning struck them.

In a heartbreaking incident on Tuesday evening, four individuals lost their lives and one was injured following a lightning strike in Karhiya village, located in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh. The tragic event occurred as the victims were measuring their field along with revenue officials.

As a sudden windstorm coupled with rains erupted, the group sought refuge under a tree and a nearby hut. However, lightning struck, instantly killing four people and injuring one, as reported by additional superintendent of police (ASP) Niranjan Sharma.

The victims were identified as Pappu Parmar (50), Kukku Tiwari (65), Hari Singh Kushwaha (40) and Udayhan Singh Kushwaha (22). The injured individual has been admitted to a hospital for treatment. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed deep sorrow over the incident and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the deceased, while also ensuring the best possible care for the injured person.

