India Braces for Below-Normal Monsoon Amid Heatwave

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that June will see below-normal monsoon rainfall, particularly affecting the northern and northwestern regions of India which are already facing severe heatwave conditions. According to the IMD's latest update, the average June rainfall for the country is projected to be less than 92% of the Long Period Average (LPA).

This concerning forecast follows a 20% rainfall deficit recorded since the southwest monsoon commenced over Kerala on May 30. Such deficient rainfall could have significant implications for agriculture, water supply, and overall economic conditions in the affected regions.

Experts are closely monitoring the situation, emphasizing the need for preparedness and adaptive measures to mitigate the potential adverse impacts on various sectors.

