India Braces for Below-Normal Monsoon Amid Heatwave

The India Meteorological Department reported below-normal monsoon rainfall in June as north and northwestern India grapple with a severe heatwave. The average June rainfall is expected to be less than 92% of the Long Period Average (LPA). Since May 30, India has experienced a 20% rainfall deficit.

Updated: 19-06-2024 00:56 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 00:56 IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that June will see below-normal monsoon rainfall, particularly affecting the northern and northwestern regions of India which are already facing severe heatwave conditions. According to the IMD's latest update, the average June rainfall for the country is projected to be less than 92% of the Long Period Average (LPA).

This concerning forecast follows a 20% rainfall deficit recorded since the southwest monsoon commenced over Kerala on May 30. Such deficient rainfall could have significant implications for agriculture, water supply, and overall economic conditions in the affected regions.

Experts are closely monitoring the situation, emphasizing the need for preparedness and adaptive measures to mitigate the potential adverse impacts on various sectors.

