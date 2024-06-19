Pre-Monsoon Survey Reveals Delhi's At-Risk Buildings

As the monsoon season approaches, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has surveyed more than 17.94 lakh houses, marking four structures as dangerously in need of urgent repair.

With 64% of the houses surveyed, South Zone completed its inspection fully, while Karol Bagh achieved a 98.73% completion rate. The Najafgarh zone saw the highest number of inspections at 2,41,931.

Data up to June 18 reveals ongoing efforts to identify risky buildings to avert any mishaps during the rainy season, with monsoon expected by the month's end. The MCD surveyed 5,74,198 houses in 14 days, continuing its mission amidst civic body challenges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)