Left Menu

Pre-Monsoon Survey Reveals Delhi's At-Risk Buildings

Ahead of the monsoon, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) surveyed over 17.94 lakh houses, identifying four buildings in a dangerous state requiring urgent repair. The survey, covering 64% of the houses across various zones, aims to prevent potential incidents during the rainy season.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 15:18 IST
Pre-Monsoon Survey Reveals Delhi's At-Risk Buildings
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

As the monsoon season approaches, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has surveyed more than 17.94 lakh houses, marking four structures as dangerously in need of urgent repair.

With 64% of the houses surveyed, South Zone completed its inspection fully, while Karol Bagh achieved a 98.73% completion rate. The Najafgarh zone saw the highest number of inspections at 2,41,931.

Data up to June 18 reveals ongoing efforts to identify risky buildings to avert any mishaps during the rainy season, with monsoon expected by the month's end. The MCD surveyed 5,74,198 houses in 14 days, continuing its mission amidst civic body challenges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Gaza’s Environmental Crisis: A Collateral Damage of Conflict

Steady but Slow: The Global Economy's Remarkable Resilience Amidst Challenges

Transforming Traffic Systems: The Power of Serverless Cloud Computing in Real-Time Speed Advisories

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024