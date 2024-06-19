Karnataka's Groundwater Initiative: New Policies on the Horizon

Karnataka Minister for Minor Irrigation and Science and Technology N S Boseraju announced on Wednesday that the state government is considering a new policy aimed at enhancing groundwater recharge. This policy formulation comes amid concerns of declining groundwater levels attributed to escalating urbanization and deforestation.

At the three-day National Conference on Sustainable Groundwater Management for Water Security, organized by the Karnataka Science and Technology Academy, Boseraju emphasized the historical reliance on groundwater for various industries. He warned that the depletion of this vital resource poses significant risks for future generations if immediate action is not taken.

Boseraju pointed out the urgent need to adopt sustainable practices such as rainwater harvesting and promoting groundwater recharge. He highlighted the current drought as a stark reminder of the necessity for water conservation and stressed the importance of raising awareness through national conferences. The Minister also noted that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is supportive of these initiatives, underlining the collective effort required for effective implementation.

