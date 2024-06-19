Left Menu

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India has introduced 100% recycled PET (rPET) bottles in Orissa, demonstrating a strong commitment to sustainability and a reduced carbon footprint. This initiative, part of the company's broader vision, aligns with global aims to make all packaging recyclable by 2025 and use 50% recycled materials by 2030.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 16:50 IST
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Coca-Cola India has taken a significant step towards environmental responsibility by launching 100% recycled PET (rPET) bottles in Orissa, an initiative starting with 250ml bottles.

Manufactured by Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd. (HCCBPL), this initiative marks a substantial move towards reducing the industry's carbon footprint by 66% through using lightweight, recycled materials.

According to Alok Sharma, Executive Director at HCCB, 'The introduction of rPET in ASSP is crucial for plastic circularity and aligns with our vision to lead the beverage industry towards a greener future.'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024