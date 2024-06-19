Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India has taken a significant step towards environmental responsibility by launching 100% recycled PET (rPET) bottles in Orissa, an initiative starting with 250ml bottles.

Manufactured by Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd. (HCCBPL), this initiative marks a substantial move towards reducing the industry's carbon footprint by 66% through using lightweight, recycled materials.

According to Alok Sharma, Executive Director at HCCB, 'The introduction of rPET in ASSP is crucial for plastic circularity and aligns with our vision to lead the beverage industry towards a greener future.'

