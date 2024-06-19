Tragedy in Faisalabad: Children Dead After Laptop Battery Fire

Two children lost their lives and seven others sustained burn injuries on Wednesday after a house in Pakistan's Punjab province caught fire due to a laptop battery explosion, officials reported.

The tragic incident occurred in the Shareef Pura neighborhood of Faisalabad. According to Geo News, the fire erupted while the laptop was charging.

Rescue officials confirmed that nine family members, including five children and two women, were immediately transported to the hospital. Unfortunately, a brother and sister succumbed to their injuries, the report stated.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed deep sorrow over the incident, offering her condolences and support to the grief-stricken family. The provincial government has assured the best possible medical treatment for the injured.

In response to the tragedy, the Faisalabad deputy commissioner has assembled a committee to investigate the cause and circumstances of the incident.

