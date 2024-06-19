Hundreds Perish at Hajj Amidst Scorching Heat in Saudi Arabia

In a devastating turn of events, hundreds of pilgrims have died during this year's Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, with intense high temperatures enveloping the Islamic holy sites. As the mercury soared to 47 degrees Celsius, the sheer scale of the tragedy unfolded, leaving many families scrambling to identify their loved ones' bodies.

The official death toll remains unconfirmed, but estimates suggest around 600 victims. The annual Hajj pilgrimage draws millions from across the globe, many of whom are from low-income nations with minimal access to pre-Hajj healthcare, ultimately exacerbating the tragedy.

Amid tight security, distraught families gathered at the Emergency Complex in Mecca, seeking information. Some countries reported their citizens succumbed to the heat. Global climate change poses even greater future risks for the Hajj, with studies warning of extreme dangers in upcoming decades.

