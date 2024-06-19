Left Menu

Uttarakhand Receives Respite from Scorching Heat as Rains Return

Various places in Uttarakhand received light showers on Wednesday, bringing relief from the scorching heat. The maximum temperature in Dehradun, which had hit around 40 degrees Celsius, dropped sharply. A further decrease in temperatures is expected in both the plain and hill areas due to the rains.

Updated: 19-06-2024 18:34 IST
Uttarakhand Receives Respite from Scorching Heat as Rains Return
Various places in Uttarakhand, including Dehradun, received light showers on Wednesday after a prolonged dry spell brought relief to people from the scorching heat. The maximum temperature in Dehradun, which had surged to around 40 degrees Celsius by Wednesday afternoon, plummeted sharply with the rains, preceded by gusty winds.

The MeT office reported that the plain areas will witness a drop of around 2-4 degrees Celsius, and the hills around 4-6 degrees Celsius due to Wednesday's rains. Temperatures are likely to hover around 38-39 degrees Celsius in Dehradun on Thursday. Rainfall continues to lash various places in both Garhwal and Kumaon regions, including Dehradun, Tehri, and Pithoragarh. This summer's scanty rainfalls had previously pushed Dehradun temperatures beyond the 40-degree mark on numerous occasions.

