Punishing Heat Waves Grip Northern and Eastern India
Northern and eastern India are enduring severe heat wave conditions, with temperatures soaring as high as 45 degrees Celsius. A western disturbance may offer slight relief soon, but the heat has already strained water supplies, increased power demand, and led to multiple cases of heat-related illnesses and deaths.
- Country:
- India
Northern and eastern India are currently reeling under severe heat wave conditions, as temperatures reach up to 45 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). A marginal relief is expected from an approaching western disturbance over the next few days.
Recent data highlights that the Monsoon, which had stalled from June 12-18, is showing signs of progress in northern India. However, many regions, including Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, still face extreme heat, causing surges in heatstroke cases and deaths.
The spiraling heat has intensified water shortages and increased power demands, stressing the region's infrastructure. Hospitals are grappling with the influx of heat-related illnesses, and government officials are urgently seeking solutions to mitigate the impact.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- heatwave
- India
- weather
- extreme heat
- Delhi
- IMD
- climate change
- Monsoon
- hospitalizations
- power demand
ALSO READ
BJP's Winning Streak in Delhi with Fresh Faces and Prominent Leaders
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin leaves for Delhi for INDIA bloc meeting
Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule leave for Delhi for INDIA bloc meeting
BJP sweeps Delhi in LS election for third consecutive time, dashing hope of AAP-Congress alliance
Delhi High Court asks Centre to decide in six weeks AAP's representation for allotment of space for party office.