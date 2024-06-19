Punishing Heat Waves Grip Northern and Eastern India

Northern and eastern India are currently reeling under severe heat wave conditions, as temperatures reach up to 45 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). A marginal relief is expected from an approaching western disturbance over the next few days.

Recent data highlights that the Monsoon, which had stalled from June 12-18, is showing signs of progress in northern India. However, many regions, including Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, still face extreme heat, causing surges in heatstroke cases and deaths.

The spiraling heat has intensified water shortages and increased power demands, stressing the region's infrastructure. Hospitals are grappling with the influx of heat-related illnesses, and government officials are urgently seeking solutions to mitigate the impact.

