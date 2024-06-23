Left Menu

Housing Supply Dips Amid Election Period in Major Cities

The supply of new housing units is set to decline by 13% this quarter across nine major cities due to fewer projects launched amidst the general election, as per PropEquity. While some cities like Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru see rises, others like Pune and Hyderabad face significant declines.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2024 13:38 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 13:38 IST
Housing Supply Dips Amid Election Period in Major Cities
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The supply of new housing units is projected to dip by 13% this quarter across nine major cities, largely due to fewer project launches attributed to the ongoing general elections, real estate data analytics firm PropEquity reported.

PropEquity's data indicates that new housing supply for April-June is estimated to reach 97,331 units in comparison to 1,11,657 units in the same period last year. The election period has notably influenced the numbers, with certain cities like Pune and Hyderabad experiencing fewer launches, whereas Delhi-NCR has seen almost a doubling in supply.

Samir Jasuja, CEO & MD of PropEquity, comments, 'The Lok Sabha elections have significantly impacted new housing supply. The quarter saw a 7% decline from January-March.' City-wise, Delhi-NCR's new residential launches are expected to jump by 95%, while Bengaluru and Chennai see 21% and 67% rises, respectively. Contrarily, Hyderabad's supply plummets by 36%, and significant declines are also observed in Kolkata, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, and Thane.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

 United States
2
Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bilawal

Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bila...

 Pakistan
3
Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

 Global
4
Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Crafting User-Centric Urban Spaces: The Synergy of BIM, IoT, and Blockchain in Smart City Development

Revolutionizing Digital Economy Security with Cutting-Edge Network Protection Technologies

Transforming Urban Landscapes: How Tall Buildings and Strategic Green Space Placement Reduce City Temperatures

AIMM Model: Comprehensive Strategies for Effective Public Health Communication During Disasters

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024