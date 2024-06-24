Kerala Forest Department Captures Rampaging Tiger in Kenichira

Farmers and local residents of Kenichira, a forest fringe village in Kerala, breathed a collective sigh of relief on Monday morning as forest department officials successfully captured a tiger that had been instilling fear in the community.

The tiger, identified as 'Tholpetty 7', had been creating panic in the area, killing four cows within a span of two days. It was apprehended late Sunday night after falling into a trap set by the forest officials.

Officials disclosed that the tiger had returned to the cowsheds it had previously attacked and was caught in a strategic trap laid out by the department. Preliminary health checks revealed that the tiger might be suffering from significant health issues, raising concerns about its ability to survive in the wild and prompting discussions about relocating it to a zoo for medical care.

Local residents had taken to the streets in protest, demanding safety and protection after the tiger's killing spree. In response, district authorities and the forest department expedited efforts to secure the tiger. Additionally, the department announced an advance compensation of Rs 30,000 to farmers who had lost cattle, with the full amount to be paid post completion of official procedures.

