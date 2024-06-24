One Week One Theme Campaign Launched to Integrate Efforts of CSIR Labs Nationwide

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh, today launched the "One Week One Theme" (OWOT) campaign, highlighting India's recent advancements in various streams of science and technology. This initiative aims to integrate the efforts of all CSIR labs working on similar projects to reduce overlap and optimize resources, fostering inclusive innovation across the nation.

The "One Week One Theme" campaign, conceived by Dr. Jitendra Singh, builds on the success of the "One Week One Lab" (OWOL) initiative, which was also guided by him. Speaking at the launch, Dr. Singh emphasized that OWOT seeks to create awareness among citizens about the progress and development in scientific labs, providing new avenues and opportunities for employment. It also aims to empower stakeholders such as MSMEs, startups, SHGs, scientists, and researchers through integration and collaboration with industry.

During the event, around 24 technology transfers, product launches, and MoUs were signed in the presence of Dr. Singh. Tracing CSIR’s history back to before India’s Independence, Dr. Singh noted that significant efforts have been made in the last decade to integrate industry, academia, research, and entrepreneurship.

Dr. Singh highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of empowering farmers and citizens by extending scientific advancements beyond labs to improve ease of living. The campaign focuses on eight themes, including energy and energy devices, chemicals and petrochemicals, aerospace, electronics and strategic sectors, civil infrastructure and engineering, agriculture, nutrition and biotech, healthcare, mining, minerals, metals and materials, and ecology, environment, earth, ocean sciences, and water.

Expressing satisfaction with the success of OWOL, Dr. Singh announced plans to scale up the initiative from CSIR labs to other facilities with a new agenda for next year: One Week One Integrated Theme (OWIT). He also highlighted progress in areas such as the Deep-Sea mission, Aroma Mission, millet economy, bioeconomy, and next-generation technology, which will drive India's economic growth, aiming to propel the country from the fifth to the fourth largest economy.

Dr. Singh shared an example of how local populations were previously unaware of the scientific work occurring in nearby labs. By creating awareness, communities could participate in developmental projects like tulip cultivation and the development of a 108-petal lotus by CSIR. This initiative demonstrates the campaign's aim to extend beyond the CSIR realms.

Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Director General of CSIR, and R. Pradeep Kumar, Director of CSIR-CBRI, Roorkee, were also present at the launch event.