IAEA Launches CollisionDB to Enhance Nuclear Fusion Research

In the realm of nuclear fusion research, understanding plasma collisional processes is crucial for advancing reactor designs and improving simulation accuracy. The scientific community requires reliable, peer-reviewed data on cross sections and rate coefficients for collisions between electrons, photons, and heavy particles (atoms, ions, and molecules) in the extreme conditions of a fusion reactor. Until now, accessing and integrating this data into models and simulations has been a challenging and time-consuming process, highlighting the need for a centralized, comprehensive database.

How the Database was Developed

To address this need, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has developed CollisionDB, an open-source database offering extensive data on plasma collision processes. The database compiles peer-reviewed information on collisional cross sections and rate coefficients, all accompanied by verified metadata in a standardized and machine-readable format. This standardization streamlines data accessibility and application, enabling researchers to filter, process, and compare collisional datasets efficiently. The platform supports the integration of data into modeling and other codes, thereby enhancing the accuracy of simulations and predictions.

The IAEA, through its Atomic and Molecular Data (AMD) Unit, dedicated to maintaining international databases of atomic and molecular data for fusion energy research and other plasma science and technology applications, spearheaded the development of CollisionDB.

A recently published paper, "CollisionDB: A New Database of Atomic and Molecular Collisional Processes with an Interactive API", was selected for the front page of the latest edition of the journal Atoms. By focusing on fundamental collisional and radiative processes, atomic and molecular structure, and particle-solid interaction processes, CollisionDB has become an invaluable resource for researchers worldwide.

Beneficiaries of the Database

CollisionDB is designed for IAEA Member States and ITER, the world’s largest fusion experiment, providing them with a powerful tool to support their fusion research efforts. The database facilitates access to crucial data needed for modeling and simulation, aiding in the development and optimization of fusion reactors. Additionally, the AMD Unit continues to compile and evaluate atomic and molecular data, ensuring that the database remains up-to-date and relevant for the future of fusion research.

Supporting Fusion Research and International Collaboration

The IAEA, through its AMD Unit, also manages other databases:

CascadesDB: A repository of simulations of the primary damage induced by fusion neutrons on reactor walls.

pwiDB: Contains data on plasma-wall interactions within fusion reactors.

AMBDAS: A comprehensive bibliographic database of published literature on atomic and molecular processes relevant to fusion energy research.

The IAEA actively engages in international events focused on fusion data, such as the 13th International Conference on Atomic and Molecular Data and Their Applications (ICAMDATA) and the biennial International Workshop on Models and Data for Plasma-Material Interactions in Fusion Devices (MoD-PMI).

With CollisionDB, the IAEA provides a crucial resource that supports global efforts in nuclear fusion research, fostering international collaboration and advancing the development of sustainable fusion energy.