Tragic Dwarka Fire Claims Four Lives Amidst Locked Gate Struggle

In a tragic incident in Dwarka's Prem Nagar area, a family of four lost their lives as firefighters struggled to break open a locked gate, delaying rescue efforts. The fire, erupting early Tuesday morning due to an inverter malfunction, led to severe smoke inhalation, officials confirmed.

Responding to a call at around 3:30 am, two fire tenders arrived to find the only entry point, an iron gate, locked from inside. Despite cutting through the gate and rescuing the family, none could be saved, according to Delhi Fire Services.

The victims, identified as Heera Singh Kakkar, his wife Neetu, and their sons Robin and Lakshay, succumbed to the dense smoke. The police have registered a case and are conducting further investigations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)