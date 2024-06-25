Left Menu

Tragic Dwarka Fire Claims Four Lives Amidst Locked Gate Struggle

A devastating fire in Dwarka's Prem Nagar area claimed the lives of four family members after firefighters faced delays due to a locked gate. The fire, caused by an inverter, led to fatal smoke inhalation. Despite rescue attempts, the victims couldn't be saved. Investigations are ongoing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 20:21 IST
In a tragic incident in Dwarka's Prem Nagar area, a family of four lost their lives as firefighters struggled to break open a locked gate, delaying rescue efforts. The fire, erupting early Tuesday morning due to an inverter malfunction, led to severe smoke inhalation, officials confirmed.

Responding to a call at around 3:30 am, two fire tenders arrived to find the only entry point, an iron gate, locked from inside. Despite cutting through the gate and rescuing the family, none could be saved, according to Delhi Fire Services.

The victims, identified as Heera Singh Kakkar, his wife Neetu, and their sons Robin and Lakshay, succumbed to the dense smoke. The police have registered a case and are conducting further investigations.

