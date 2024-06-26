Left Menu

IMD Predicts Heavy Rains and Thunderstorms in Andhra Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rains and thunderstorms in Andhra Pradesh, including North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh from June 26 to 30. Gusty winds up to 50 kmph are expected due to cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy rains and thunderstorms across several regions of Andhra Pradesh. The forecast predicts severe weather conditions, including lightning, from June 26 to June 30. Affected areas include North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

IMD officials have highlighted that gusty winds could reach speeds of up to 50 kilometers per hour. This is attributed to cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal, located between 1.5 and 5.8 kilometers above mean sea level, tilting southwestwards with height.

The monsoon's northern limit is currently passing through regions such as Mundra, Mehsana, Udaipur, and beyond. Lower tropospheric south-westerly and westerly winds are prevalent over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, contributing to the adverse weather conditions.

