Kerala Battens Down: Heavy Rains and Winds Cause Destruction

Heavy rains and strong winds wreak havoc across Kerala, causing damage to homes, uprooting trees, and raising water levels in rivers and dams. Authorities have imposed bans on various activities and issued alerts for multiple districts. Relief efforts and precautionary measures are in full swing as the state braces for more rainfall.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-06-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 20:20 IST
Heavy rains and strong winds wreaked havoc across Kerala, causing extensive damage to homes and the uprooting of trees. Water levels in rivers and dams have steadily risen, adding to the distress of the local populace.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for very heavy rainfall in seven districts, while a yellow alert has been announced for five others. In response to the ongoing deluge, district administrations have implemented a night travel ban in the hilly regions of Pathanamthitta and Idukki.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed to landslide-prone areas, and several families have been relocated to relief camps. Authorities have also enforced restrictions on activities like quarrying, boating, and trekking until the end of the month.

