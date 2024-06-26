Haryana Pushes Urgent Flood Control Measures Ahead of Monsoon

In anticipation of the upcoming monsoon season, Haryana Chief Secretary T V S N Prasad has instructed officials to hasten the cleaning of drains and channels across the state. The directive, issued on Wednesday, underscores the urgency of ensuring the state's preparedness for potential flooding.

Prasad warned that any negligence in executing these flood control measures would be met with strict disciplinary action. During a video conference meeting with all divisional and deputy commissioners, he emphasized the importance of timely execution and stressed that officials must ensure appropriate equipment, such as pumping machines and generators, are ready and operational.

Detailed discussions also included the assignment of chief engineers from the Public Health Engineering Department to supervise on-site inspections and the implementation of proactive flood-prevention measures. Prasad concluded the meeting by reiterating the need for personal oversight by Deputy Commissioners and confirmed that adequate funding has been allocated for a robust flood control strategy across districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)