Deluge Disrupts Delhi: Commuters Face Havoc

On Thursday morning, relentless rains in Delhi wreaked havoc, causing severe traffic congestion and widespread waterlogging across the city, significantly disrupting daily commutes.

The city's traffic police were inundated with calls concerning waterlogging, traffic congestion, and fallen trees. Commuters reported substantial delays, with vehicles inching along key routes from Akshardham to Ghazipur meat market.

Avadesh Mehra, a resident of Ghaziabad, highlighted the challenging journey, taking an hour to traverse the waterlogged stretch near Ghazipur meat market. Similarly, Akshita Sharma faced severe delays, spending over two hours commuting from Old Gurgaon to central Delhi due to heavy traffic from the NH-48 toll gate to Dhaula Kuan.

Traffic woes extended to other areas, including ITO, Mayapuri flyover, Jhandewalan temple, Peeragarhi Chowk, Paschim Vihar, and Punjabi Bagh, with commuters sharing their difficulties on social media platforms. Calls poured in regarding traffic congestion from Anand Vihar to Ghazipur, Shahdara, and Dilshad Garden. Additionally, two trees fell in Mandir Marg and Mayur Vihar Phase-1, further compounding the chaos.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)