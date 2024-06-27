Left Menu

Deluge Disrupts Delhi: Commuters Face Havoc

Rains in Delhi on Thursday morning led to severe traffic congestion and widespread waterlogging, causing significant inconvenience for commuters. The traffic police reported multiple calls regarding waterlogging and fallen trees, leading to slow-moving traffic in numerous critical stretches of the city, significantly disrupting daily commutes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 16:21 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 16:21 IST
Deluge Disrupts Delhi: Commuters Face Havoc
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday morning, relentless rains in Delhi wreaked havoc, causing severe traffic congestion and widespread waterlogging across the city, significantly disrupting daily commutes.

The city's traffic police were inundated with calls concerning waterlogging, traffic congestion, and fallen trees. Commuters reported substantial delays, with vehicles inching along key routes from Akshardham to Ghazipur meat market.

Avadesh Mehra, a resident of Ghaziabad, highlighted the challenging journey, taking an hour to traverse the waterlogged stretch near Ghazipur meat market. Similarly, Akshita Sharma faced severe delays, spending over two hours commuting from Old Gurgaon to central Delhi due to heavy traffic from the NH-48 toll gate to Dhaula Kuan.

Traffic woes extended to other areas, including ITO, Mayapuri flyover, Jhandewalan temple, Peeragarhi Chowk, Paschim Vihar, and Punjabi Bagh, with commuters sharing their difficulties on social media platforms. Calls poured in regarding traffic congestion from Anand Vihar to Ghazipur, Shahdara, and Dilshad Garden. Additionally, two trees fell in Mandir Marg and Mayur Vihar Phase-1, further compounding the chaos.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024