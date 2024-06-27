Left Menu

Heavy Rainfall to Lash West Bengal Due to Strong Southwestern Winds

West Bengal is expected to experience heavy rainfall starting from Friday, influenced by strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal. Northern districts will see widespread rain over the next five days, while southern districts will experience isolated heavy rain from Friday to Sunday, says the Met Department.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-06-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 18:27 IST
Heavy rainfall is forecasted to hit West Bengal starting Friday, triggered by strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal, the Met Department announced on Thursday.

The department predicted widespread rain with isolated downpours across the northern districts of Bengal for the next five days.

Additionally, isolated heavy showers are anticipated in the southern districts from Friday through Sunday. Notably, Alipurduar recorded 73.2 mm of rain in the last 24 hours leading up to 8:30 am on Thursday, while Coochbehar registered 67.4 mm during the same period.

