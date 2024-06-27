Left Menu

Nepal Hit by Devastating Monsoon Disasters

At least 28 people have died in Nepal due to landslides, floods, and lightning since the onset of the southwest monsoon. The government has mobilized rescue operations across affected regions, including the Himalayan, mid hill, and Terai areas.

Updated: 27-06-2024 19:00 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 19:00 IST
At least 28 people have died across Nepal following the onset of the southwest monsoon till Thursday, with the Himalayan nation reeling under multiple landslides, floods, and lightning strikes, officials stated.

The monsoon struck eastern Nepal on June 10, resulting in widespread natural disasters. On Wednesday alone, officials reported 44 incidents of landslides, flooding, and lightning in various districts.

The country's diverse geography, stretching from Mount Everest at 8848.46 meters to the Terai plains at 60 meters above sea level, has been severely impacted by extreme weather events caused by climate change.

Fifteen individuals lost their lives in landslides and floods across five districts in Eastern and Western Nepal, as per Home Ministry sources. National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority spokesperson Dijan Bhattarai confirmed fatalities and property damage in Lamjung, Taplejung, Kaski, Sankhuwasabha, and Okhaldhunga districts.

Additionally, floods claimed one life and resulted in one missing person in Morang district. Meanwhile, lightning led to 13 fatalities across 11 districts, including Jhapa and Kailali.

Two injured persons from landslides in Okhaldhunga were transported to Kathmandu for treatment on Wednesday, officials reported. The Nepali government has deployed the Nepal Army, Armed Police Force, and local residents for ongoing relief and rescue missions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

