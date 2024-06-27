Left Menu

Brigade Insignia: Revolutionizing Bangalore's Skyline with Rs 1,100 Crore Housing Project

Brigade Enterprises launches 'Brigade Insignia,' a new housing project in Yelahanka, Bangalore, with a revenue potential of Rs 1,100 crore. The project, consisting of 379 units, is part of the company's 11 million square feet expansion plan in the residential space and will be completed in June 2029.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-06-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 19:03 IST
Brigade Insignia: Revolutionizing Bangalore's Skyline with Rs 1,100 Crore Housing Project
AI Generated Representative Image

Brigade Enterprises, a prominent real estate firm, announced on Thursday the launch of 'Brigade Insignia,' a housing project in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, anticipated to generate Rs 1,100 crore in revenue.

The sprawling development features 379 units and is a significant addition to Brigade's ambitious 11 million square feet residential expansion plan.

'Demand for residential projects is currently high, and the segment is witnessing steady growth,' stated Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director of Brigade Enterprises Ltd. The apartments, priced between Rs 3 crore to Rs 9 crore, are set to be completed by June 2029.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024