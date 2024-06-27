Brigade Insignia: Revolutionizing Bangalore's Skyline with Rs 1,100 Crore Housing Project

Brigade Enterprises, a prominent real estate firm, announced on Thursday the launch of 'Brigade Insignia,' a housing project in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, anticipated to generate Rs 1,100 crore in revenue.

The sprawling development features 379 units and is a significant addition to Brigade's ambitious 11 million square feet residential expansion plan.

'Demand for residential projects is currently high, and the segment is witnessing steady growth,' stated Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director of Brigade Enterprises Ltd. The apartments, priced between Rs 3 crore to Rs 9 crore, are set to be completed by June 2029.

