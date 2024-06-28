Cassio Brandao: Guardian of Soccer History with 6,101 Iconic Shirts
Cassio Brandao, a Brazilian and Google employee, holds the Guinness World Record for the largest collection of soccer shirts, totaling 6,101 items. His collection features rare jerseys, including those worn by legends like Pele and Ronaldo. Brandao has been collecting shirts since 2000, preserving a slice of soccer history.
Soccer-6,101 pieces of history: Brazilian owns world's largest shirt collection
Brazilian Cassio Brandao walks through rooms filled with clothes racks that in April made him a Guinness World Records title holder as the owner of the world's largest collection of soccer shirts. From rare Pele jerseys to a 1998 World Cup shirt signed by Ronaldo, the 41-year-old Google employee has amassed a total 6,101 shirts since he started collecting them in 2000.
