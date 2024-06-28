Left Menu

Cassio Brandao: Guardian of Soccer History with 6,101 Iconic Shirts

Cassio Brandao, a Brazilian and Google employee, holds the Guinness World Record for the largest collection of soccer shirts, totaling 6,101 items. His collection features rare jerseys, including those worn by legends like Pele and Ronaldo. Brandao has been collecting shirts since 2000, preserving a slice of soccer history.

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Soccer-6,101 pieces of history: Brazilian owns world's largest shirt collection

Brazilian Cassio Brandao walks through rooms filled with clothes racks that in April made him a Guinness World Records title holder as the owner of the world's largest collection of soccer shirts. From rare Pele jerseys to a 1998 World Cup shirt signed by Ronaldo, the 41-year-old Google employee has amassed a total 6,101 shirts since he started collecting them in 2000.

