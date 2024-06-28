Revolutionary Anti-Poaching Technique: Radioactive Rhino Horns to Combat Trafficking

Researchers in South Africa are pioneering a groundbreaking method to combat rhino poaching by injecting radioactive material into the horns of 20 rhinos. The initiative, seen as a potential game-changer, aims to exploit existing radiation detection systems at national borders to apprehend poachers and traffickers.

The process, overseen by veterinarians and nuclear experts, starts with tranquilizing the animal before drilling a hole into the horn and carefully inserting the nuclear material. This week, the University of the Witwatersrand's Radiation and Health Physics Unit led the injection of these isotopes into live rhinos, with the goal of replicating the process for other endangered species like elephants and pangolins.

According to Professor James Larkin, who helms the project, the technique makes it easier to intercept trafficked horns using a global network of radiation monitors designed initially for preventing nuclear terrorism. The project comes amidst concerns over the rhino population, which has dwindled from 500,000 in the early 20th century to about 27,000 today, largely due to poaching.

South Africa, housing around 16,000 rhinos, has become a hotbed for poaching activities, with over 500 rhinos killed annually. Although poaching numbers dipped during the COVID-19 pandemic, they have surged post-lockdown. Despite support from some quarters, the method has met ethical scrutiny. Critics like Pelham Jones of the Private Rhino Owners Association question its effectiveness, arguing poachers have found alternative smuggling routes bypassing traditional border checks.

Professor Nithaya Chetty, from the University of Witwatersrand, assured that the dosage of radioactivity is minimal and its impact on the animals was thoroughly tested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)