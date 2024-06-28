Left Menu

Delhi Deluge: Rain Wreaks Havoc, Terminal 1 Collapse Kills One

Delhi experienced a severe rainstorm causing a significant collapse at Terminal 1 of Delhi airport, resulting in one fatality. Widespread flooding submerged vehicles and homes, leading to extensive traffic disruptions and power outages. Flight operations at Terminal 1 were suspended, and rescue operations are ongoing to address the crisis.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 13:09 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 13:09 IST
Friday's early morning rains wreaked havoc across Delhi, culminating in the tragic collapse of a canopy at the busy Terminal 1 of Delhi airport, killing one individual whose identity is yet to be confirmed. This catastrophe came alongside severe flooding that submerged vehicles, entered homes, and caused massive traffic snarls.

Flight operations at Terminal 1 were halted as the Civil Aviation Ministry initiated emergency measures to assist thousands of stranded passengers. Key tunnels, including the one at Pragati Maidan, were shut down, and reports of inundated homes from upscale localities flooded in as the city recorded unprecedented rainfall.

Rescue operations were urgently launched at the Terminal 1 site to ensure no one was trapped in damaged vehicles. Meanwhile, power outages and traffic advisories continue to pose significant challenges for residents, as city officials scramble to address the crisis, declaring an emergency meeting to review the situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

