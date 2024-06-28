Reservoir Water Levels Drop to 20% Across India

In a recent report by the Central Water Commission (CWC), the water levels in 150 major reservoirs across India have plummeted to just 20% of their total live storage capacity. This stark decrease marks a worrying trend, as reservoirs were at 21% of their capacity in the past two weeks and 22% the week prior.

The CWC's latest bulletin reveals that the current live storage stands at 36.368 billion cubic meters (BCM), significantly lower than the 46.369 BCM recorded during the same period last year and below the normal storage of 42.645 BCM. The total live storage capacity of these reservoirs is 178.784 BCM, comprising 69.35% of the country's estimated total live storage capacity of 257.812 BCM.

Regional disparities are apparent, with the northern, eastern, western, central, and southern regions all experiencing varying degrees of storage shortages. While some river basins show better than normal storage, others, including the Krishna, Brahmani and Baitarni, Mahanadi, and Cauvery, are facing deficient storage levels.

