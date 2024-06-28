Delhi Breaks 88-Year Rainfall Record: Over 228 mm in a Single Day

In an unprecedented weather event, Delhi witnessed its highest June rainfall since 1936, with 228.1 mm recorded on Friday. This deluge surpassed the monthly average of 74.1 mm by more than threefold. The Safdarjung Observatory, the city's main weather station, noted this remarkable downpour, which constitutes one-third of Delhi's seasonal monsoon rainfall.

Weather experts have linked the heavy rainfall to extreme weather events, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more spells over the weekend. The capital's record-breaking rain was second only to the 235.5 mm recorded on June 24, 1936, making this the highest in the last 88 years. Other significant rainfall records include 191.6 mm on June 30, 1981, and 139.7 mm on June 24, 1933.

The IMD reported varying rainfall amounts across different stations: Lodhi Road logged 192.8 mm, Ridge 150.4 mm, and Palam 106.6 mm. With an 'orange' alert in place, Delhi braces for more heavy to very heavy rainfall throughout the weekend. Meanwhile, temperatures remained below normal, with relative humidity reaching up to 100%.

