Left Menu

Delhi Breaks 88-Year Rainfall Record: Over 228 mm in a Single Day

Delhi recorded 228.1 mm of rainfall on Friday, marking the highest for the month of June since 1936. The city received one-third of its total monsoon rainfall in a single day. The IMD has forecasted more rain and thunderstorms over the weekend, issuing an 'orange' alert.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 21:10 IST
Delhi Breaks 88-Year Rainfall Record: Over 228 mm in a Single Day
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented weather event, Delhi witnessed its highest June rainfall since 1936, with 228.1 mm recorded on Friday. This deluge surpassed the monthly average of 74.1 mm by more than threefold. The Safdarjung Observatory, the city's main weather station, noted this remarkable downpour, which constitutes one-third of Delhi's seasonal monsoon rainfall.

Weather experts have linked the heavy rainfall to extreme weather events, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more spells over the weekend. The capital's record-breaking rain was second only to the 235.5 mm recorded on June 24, 1936, making this the highest in the last 88 years. Other significant rainfall records include 191.6 mm on June 30, 1981, and 139.7 mm on June 24, 1933.

The IMD reported varying rainfall amounts across different stations: Lodhi Road logged 192.8 mm, Ridge 150.4 mm, and Palam 106.6 mm. With an 'orange' alert in place, Delhi braces for more heavy to very heavy rainfall throughout the weekend. Meanwhile, temperatures remained below normal, with relative humidity reaching up to 100%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
3
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
4
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024