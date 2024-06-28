Waterlogged Delhi: NDMC Blames Dysfunctional PWD Pumps, Criticizes AAP Government

The NDMC has attributed the severe waterlogging in Lutyens' Delhi, spurred by recent heavy rains, to dysfunctional PWD pumps, directing criticism towards the AAP government.

Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar visited the control center to assess the situation, inspecting heavily affected areas including Chanakyapuri and Lodhi Colony.

With 228 mm of rain in 24 hours, NDMC received 90 waterlogging and 15 tree fall calls. Criticism of the Delhi government's inadequate monsoon prep followed, leading to the formation of a high-level committee for better future management.

