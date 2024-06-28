Left Menu

4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Nepal's Bagmati Province

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal's Bagmati Province with its epicenter in Helambu Rural Municipality, Sindhupalchowk district. Tremors were also felt in Kathmandu. No damage has been reported so far. The region is prone to quakes due to its location on a major geological faultline.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 28-06-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 21:59 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude rocked Nepal's Bagmati Province early Friday morning, as confirmed by the National Earthquake Measurement Centre.

The quake's epicenter was pinpointed at Helambu Rural Municipality in Sindhupalchowk district, approximately 100 kilometers east of Kathmandu, and it struck at around 7:03 am.

Residents in Kathmandu and adjacent districts felt the tremors, although no damage has been reported yet.

Frequent earthquakes occur in the Himalayan nation due to its position on a significant geological faultline where the Indian tectonic plate collides with the Eurasian plate, birthing the Himalayas.

Last November, a powerful earthquake claimed 157 lives in a remote area of Nepal. In 2015, a devastating 7.8-magnitude quake resulted in nearly 9,000 deaths and the destruction of over half a million homes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

