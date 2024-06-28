4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Nepal's Bagmati Province

An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude rocked Nepal's Bagmati Province early Friday morning, as confirmed by the National Earthquake Measurement Centre.

The quake's epicenter was pinpointed at Helambu Rural Municipality in Sindhupalchowk district, approximately 100 kilometers east of Kathmandu, and it struck at around 7:03 am.

Residents in Kathmandu and adjacent districts felt the tremors, although no damage has been reported yet.

Frequent earthquakes occur in the Himalayan nation due to its position on a significant geological faultline where the Indian tectonic plate collides with the Eurasian plate, birthing the Himalayas.

Last November, a powerful earthquake claimed 157 lives in a remote area of Nepal. In 2015, a devastating 7.8-magnitude quake resulted in nearly 9,000 deaths and the destruction of over half a million homes.

